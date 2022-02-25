Noyes art returns to NSOB in March and April

After a three-month hiatus due to remodeling at the Nebraska State Office Building, six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit in the NSOB lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in March and April.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles:

Kevin Baker paints sky and landscapes that pulsate with color and texture. And sometimes the texture becomes a relief that brings the image into three dimensions.

Deb Brown, a new Noyes member, creates mixed-media works that literally weave strips of color and pattern to make new images. And in her paintings, she weaves together color and texture to develop moody atmospheres.

Lynette Fast uses mixed media to explore landscape, floral and abstract imagery, all vibrating with bright color and life.

Maryellen Fulton uses a variety of media to create lush and colorful images of fantasy and nature.

Tom Marshall experiments with both abstract and representational imagery in photography. He pushes these explorations by printing his images on a variety of surfaces.

Julia Noyes paints lush abstract images, vibrating with layers of color and texture. She also explores landscape and other imagery as she pushes the limits of her medium.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

