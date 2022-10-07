 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Noyes Art Gallery to host origami card workshop Oct. 22

Linda Stephen with origami cards

Linda Stephen shows some of her origami greeting cards. One of her large origami pictures hangs on the wall behind her.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-noon on how to fold origami for decorating cards.

Participants will learn how to fold paper flowers or trees. Noyes artist Linda Stephen, a national award-winning paper artist, will teach students how to make three origami (folded paper) designs that can be glued. Stephen has taught origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, to thousands of people of all ages. See more of her art at LindaStephen.com.

Materials required are:

• Scissors;

• Thin papers such as magazines, wrapping paper, book pages, recycled office paper;

• Blank greeting cards or card stock; and

• Glue stick or double-sided adhesive tape.

To register and pay the $25 class fee, stop by or call the gallery at 402-475-1061.

After the class, participants are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space

