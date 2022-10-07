Noyes Art Gallery to host origami card workshop Oct. 22

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-noon on how to fold origami for decorating cards.

Participants will learn how to fold paper flowers or trees. Noyes artist Linda Stephen, a national award-winning paper artist, will teach students how to make three origami (folded paper) designs that can be glued. Stephen has taught origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, to thousands of people of all ages. See more of her art at LindaStephen.com.

Materials required are:

• Scissors;

• Thin papers such as magazines, wrapping paper, book pages, recycled office paper;

• Blank greeting cards or card stock; and

• Glue stick or double-sided adhesive tape.

To register and pay the $25 class fee, stop by or call the gallery at 402-475-1061.

After the class, participants are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space