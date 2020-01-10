Noyes Art Gallery celebrates Year of the Rat

Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a Third Friday event highlighting work by eight Noyes artists from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. This opening will focus on "Beginning a New Day, Year of the Rat" and celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Organized by Lynette Fast, who has taught art privately and publicly for more than 30 years, the event highlights cultural experiences to build understanding among residents of our community. Noyes artists exhibiting with Fast include: Joan Phelan (mixed media and state Capitol coloring books), Mark Smith (drawing), Paula Yoachim (acrylic painting), Stefanie Goforth (wire wrap jewelry), Dave Galois (mixed media surrealist painting), Melody Scott (LiveSteel sculpture) and Diane Gould (pottery).
In addition, community partners for the event will include:
UNL Kawasaki Reading Room: Madoka Wayoro, director: Serving Asian teas - https://modlang.unl.edu/kawasaki-reading-room
Lincoln North Star High School Chinese Club: Origami folding demonstrations - https://lincolnbgc.org/north-star/
Rui (Harry) Xia: Playing the Gugin, a Chinese traditional instrument - www.facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery/videos/929209254146911/?t=6
Come enjoy these unique cultural experiences and artists' visions, and celebrate the Lunar New Year at Noyes. For more information, call the gallery at 402-475-1061.