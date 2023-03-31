Noyes Art Gallery’s April focus show opens Friday, April 7, from 6-8:30 p.m. with work by Noyes’ veterans and several guest artists.

The exhibit features diverse media and styles. Livestream of the opening will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., throughout April.

Craig Imig, who curated the show, will exhibit his abstract paintings. Imig explores color themes and atmospheric movements on a variety of canvases, evoking a range of moods.

Other artists in the show are: Hannah Brust (ceramics), Reba Conley (paintings/jewelry), Maria Dominguez (drawings), Brooke Gillotti (pottery), Russ McClintock (woodworking), Susan Moore (paintings), Rebekah Reiser (acrylic paintings), Stephanie Sitz (caricatures) and Keith Trimm (paintings).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. and to sign up for one of Noyes’ 30th anniversary workshops. Those who can’t attend can visit the artists’ websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.