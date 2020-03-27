Noyes’ April Focus Gallery exhibit offers a ‘Spring Fling’

The Noyes Art Gallery's Focus Gallery will host a new show called “Spring Fling” starting Tuesday, March 31. Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will not hold an opening event. However, the show will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout April.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event was curated by Deborah Eagan, whose acrylic paintings reflect a variety of interests, including pet portraits. These are commission works done from photographs. A photographer is available at no extra charge to take photos of your pet.

Other Noyes artists exhibiting with Eagan include: Doug Hawco (metal sculpture), Lori Heine (watercolor), Lorena Wachendorf (acrylic painting), Sarah McWilliams (acrylic painting), Joe Gustafson (oil painting) and Ambur Harvey (mixed media). This group represents a broad range of subjects, from whimsical figures to animals to western themes to fantasy and florals.

Stop by the gallery for a personal look around, or call the gallery to set up a special viewing with the artist. You can also explore the artists’ websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0