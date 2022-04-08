Noyes 3rd Friday event to honor sculptor Lamberson

The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring seven Noyes artists and honoring the late sculptor Mary Jane Lamberson on Friday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The show will include a variety of media. The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

At 7:30 p.m., Noyes members will share work by and stories about Mary Jane Lamberson, a sculptor and longtime member of the gallery. Lamberson died suddenly in December 2021, and the Lamberson family and Noyes Art Gallery presented studio scholarships in her memory.

Artists participating in the Third Friday event include: Shannon Dumais (wearable art), Stefanie Goforth (jewelry), Dori Minchow-Stubbendeck (painting/crosses), Katie Cahill (acrylic mixed media), Joni Brown (painting), Mike Dutkeiwicz (painting) and Lou Damm (painting).

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

