Noyes 3rd Friday event to highlight mixed media

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host an event featuring the use of mixed media by seven Noyes artists Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.- to 5 p.m., until the end of February. Attendees are asked to wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

The work of new Noyes member Trish Earley epitomizes the diversity of mixed media. Earley transfers original black-and-white landscape photos to wood panels. Then she applies a vibrant palette of colors using crayons and oil paints to evoke memories of places – past and present.

Other artists participating in the show with varied materials and styles are: Heidi Sack (acrylic painting), Suxan Anderson (painting and mixed media), Kye Halsted (mixed media and mosaic art), E A Elder (paintings, postcards and stickers), Lorena Wachendorf (mixed media and drawing), and Karen Bowling (mixed media).

While there, guests are encouraged to browse work by other artists, including wearable art vests. Each vest was decorated by a Noyes artist in her/his unique style. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes Art Gallery offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

