Noyes 3rd Friday event to highlight 8 artists

A Third Friday event will feature eight artists with diverse media and styles Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display in the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of December. Guests are asked to wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Among the artists participating, Matt Fair offers a unique perspective. Fair’s work often depicts athletes and sports icons. Working in mixed media, Fair emphasizes these figures’ heroic status.

The other artists featured in the show are: Angi Stilwell (3D collage), Julia Noyes (acrylic painting), Tom Marshall (photography), E Elder (acrylic and alcohol ink painting), Janna Harsch (metal acrylics), MaryEllen Fulton (mixed media and colored pencil) and Sharon Sykes (steampunk).

While in the gallery, guests are encouraged to browse work by other artists, including wearable art vests. Each vest was decorated by a Noyes artist in his/her unique style. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

The Noyes Art Gallery offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

