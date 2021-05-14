Noyes’ 3rd Friday event to highlight 2D and 3D work

Seven Noyes Art Gallery members will present their newest work, featuring a blend of colorful two-dimensional and three-dimensional media, on Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The work will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until the end of May.

The variety of work begins with paintings like those by Mike Dutkiewicz. Playing with abstract design in addition to fantasy and more representational images, Dutkiewicz uses airbrush painting to create lush two-dimensional surfaces.

In contrast, Patricia Schemmer’s vivid pastel drawings depict nature’s beauty. And the texture of the surfaces suggests three dimensions.

The other artists joining Dutkiewicz and Schemmer for this event are: Jane Chesnut (painting), Kristine Behrens (watercolor and ceramics), Karen Griffin (jewelry), Irene Marcussen (ceramics) and Ren Eide (jewelry).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery at the event. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0