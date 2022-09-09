Noyes’ 3rd Friday event to feature diverse styles

BY CHERIE MINER
for the Neighborhood Extra
The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring eight Noyes artists and a variety of mixed media, sculpture and jewelry from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of September.
New Noyes gallery artist Tyler McIntosh creates imaginative creatures from found objects. His whimsical creations inspire smiles, laughter and reflection.
In addition to McIntosh, other artists participating are: Angi Stilwell (mixed media), Deb Brown (mixed media), Erin Davidson (mixed media), Karen Griffin (jewelry), Judy Wu-Smart (painting), Kerri Nelson (painting) and Sue Krepel (jewelry).
While there, guests are encouraged to explore the September Focus Show and the other work on display. Or, visit the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. during regular hours and browse.
Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.
