Noyes 3rd Friday event to feature colorful imagery

The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring nine Noyes artists displaying a variety of colorful imagery at a Third Friday event May 20 from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through May 31.

Participating artists will include Irene Marcussen (ceramics), Kellan Rief (mixed media), Joe Cameron (mixed media), Lynette Fast (mixed media), Rodger Gerberding (mixed media), Joni Brown (painting), Mike Dutkeiwicz (painting), Kristine Behrens (painting) and Joe Gustafson (painting).

Then at 7:30 p.m., Noyes members will share stories about two Noyes artists who recently died: Luis Romero and Mike Williams. Romero was known for his mirror art and infectious positivity; Williams for his big, bold paintings and his friendly demeanor. All who knew them are welcome to participate in the memorial.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0