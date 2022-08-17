Noyes 3rd Friday event to feature colorful artwork

The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring eight Noyes artists Friday, Aug. 19, from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. The show will feature a variety of painting, photography, mixed media and glass.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of August.

Noyes artist Maryellen Fulton renders beautiful images of nature and mythical beings. Her use of bright colors and dynamic compositions create striking works of art.

In addition to Fulton, other artists participating are: Lori Heine (watercolor), Robert Muckel (photography), Steve O’Hare (photography), Shannon Dumais (hats and painting), E Elder (painting), Delynn Ellis (glass) and Ramona Fink (mixed media).

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to explore the August Focus Show and the other work on display. Or, visit the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. during regular hours and browse.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.