Seven Noyes Art Gallery members will share their latest work in an event that highlights diversity in media and styles, along with live music by the Secondhand Cicadas, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 19.

A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the Noyes Gallery’s Facebook page.

The show will feature the paintings of Tita Hynes, whose nature studies pulsate with color and texture. Hynes explores themes like seashores and cardinals.

Other featured artists are: Lynette Fast (jewelry/mixed media painting), Judy Hyland (painting), Cei Loofe (soft sculpture), Samuel Nielsen (painting), Melody Scott (sculpture), Angi Stilwell (found objects/mixed media) and Aurelia Thomas (painting).

Meet these artists at the May Third Friday event and check out their fresh artistic vision. Attendees are encouraged to explore rooms at the gallery and artists’ studios, located at 119 S. Ninth St., and sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop.

Musicians in the Secondhand Cicadas band met at Irving Middle School and formed a quintet the summer before eighth grade. Group members are: Declyn Adams Bonin, cello; Katherine Carpenter, violin; and Delia Thompson, bass, all of Lincoln High School; and Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, violin, of Lincoln Southeast High School.

You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Gallery’s Facebook page and Instagram to see work.