The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring eight of the gallery’s artists on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will highlight a variety of colorful media and creative problem solving with materials.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of March.

Noyes artist Maryellen Fulton will show new mixed media paintings of creatures, both real and mythical. In addition, she led the Noyes challenge to create whimsical art from a box of orbs recently given to the Noyes Gallery. Her solution to the challenge will be on display with those by other artists who took on this visual problem.

Other artists featured in this event are: Sandie Caradori (painting), Therese Bauer (painting), Deb Monfelt (painting), Jeri Kuhn (quilling), Doug Hoevet (sculpture), Dorothy Lambert (painting) and E Elder (painting and illustration).

Third Friday event attendees are encouraged to check out all the art at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. Consider signing up for one of the gallery’s 30th anniversary workshops to learn about how the Noyes artists create – and to make some art yourself!

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.