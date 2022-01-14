Noyes 3rd Friday event set for Jan. 21

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a Third Friday event featuring seven Noyes artists Jan. 21 from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

The show will feature work in distinct media and styles. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of January. Please wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Heidi Sack, a new Noyes member, is among the artists participating. Sack’s work in acrylic/mixed media offers amazing detail and a variety of subjects from abstract to representational. Her use of bright colors makes the images pop.

The other artists featured in the show are: Sandie Caradori (acrylic painting), Kevin Slaby (acrylic painting), Aimee Booton (black light painting), Connie Conner-Haeffner (watercolor and mixed media), Diana Pueppke (wood turning) and Al Ploen (sculpture).

While there, guests are encouraged to browse work by other artists, including wearable art vests. Each vest was decorated by a Noyes artist in his/her unique style. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

