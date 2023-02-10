The Noyes Art Gallery will host an event featuring eight of the gallery’s artists on Friday, Feb. 17, from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. The event will showcase diverse styles and media.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28.

Noyes veteran artist Deb Eagan will show new paintings that highlight her skills as a portrait artist. Eagan captures the visage and spirit of her subjects – human and animal.

Other artists featured in this event are: Angi Stilwell (painting), Deb Brown (collage), Heather Duckers (mixed media), Julia Noyes (painting), Brooke Gillotti (ceramics), Karen Griffin (jewelry) and Rick Clark (wood art).

Attendees are encouraged to see all the art at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. Noyes also offers 30th anniversary workshops where you can learn about the art that Noyes artists create – and make some art yourself.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.