Noyes’ 3rd Friday event offers ‘Magic in May’

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event via Facebook Live on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Hosted by Julia Noyes, the event will highlight new work by eight Noyes artists, and will remain on display through the end of May.

The event was organized by MaryEllen Fulton, whose artwork uses mixed media to explore imaginative and perhaps even magical themes. Her images evoke mythical people, dreams and fantasy.

Other artists in the show explore and expand on the magical theme with explorations of nature, the past and even materials.

Artists exhibiting with Fulton include Jane Chesnut (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting and drawing), Deb Monfelt (painting), Lauren Damm (painting), Ronnie Reid (digital photography), Kristine Behrens (watercolor and ceramics), and Irene Marcussen (ceramics).

If you see something you like online, you can call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to arrange for its purchase. Or if you’d like to take a closer look at something, call to make an appointment to see more art inside the gallery Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Noyes also offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.

You can keep up with Noyes artists’ and their work by visiting noyesartgallery.com, and by following the Noyes’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

