Noyes’ 3rd Friday event features color and diverse media

Seven artists will feature new work at a Third Friday opening Friday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The show will include various media from sculpture to needlework and acrylic painting. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until the end of August.

Photographer Tom Marshall uses his camera to compose images full of color and light. Unafraid to explore new viewpoints, Marshall’s compositions often challenge the viewer to see in new ways. He also enjoys experimenting with different surfaces to print his images.

The other artists joining Marshall for this event are: Judy Hyland (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (drawings and mixed media), Curtis Adams (3D paper constructions), Cherie Miner (contemporary needlework), Julia Noyes (mixed media) and Al Ploen (sculpture).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other coop artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.

