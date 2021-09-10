Noyes 3rd Friday art event Sept. 17

Eight artists will present new work at a Third Friday opening from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The show includes various painting styles and subjects, as well as ceramics and spirit sticks.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display during regular gallery hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of September. Remember to wear a mask as the gallery follows the latest public health guidelines.

Dori Minchow-Stubbendeck is known for her assembled and decorated Spirit Sticks. But she also creates religious paintings vibrating with color. Her sister, Linda Wymer, has joined her for this show. Wymer will exhibit her moody abstract paintings.

Other artists joining them for this event are: Judy Hyland (painting), Mike Brown (graphic face paintings), Joe Gustafson (western paintings), Heather Duckers (circular paintings), David Dorsey (cowboy paintings) and Irene Marcussen (pottery).