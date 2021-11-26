Noyes’ 1st Friday show to feature unique media

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring seven artists working in various styles and unique media at a First Friday event Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

The show will include four guest artists and three Noyes artists. The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of November. Be sure to wear a mask, as the gallery follows current public health directives.

Curated by Noyes artist Janna Harsch, the show includes some unique media and styles. For example, Harsch paints on brushed metal. This amplifies the colors with a luminescent glow and heightens the atmosphere in the images.

Joining Harsch in the show are: Beth Jasnoch (repurposed metal sculpture), Peggy Alloway (acrylics, painted glass and wearables), Sara Sumnick Wamsat (mixed media and assemblage), Susan Blomenberg (papier-mache Santas and oils), Deb Monfelt (painting and mixed media), and Amy Tomasevic (pottery).

You will have opportunities to meet the artists at this unique exhibit. Everyone is also invited to the Dec. 10 Second Saturday opening from 1-4 p.m. at the Noyes gallery.