 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noyes’ 1st Friday show to feature unique media
0 Comments

Noyes’ 1st Friday show to feature unique media

  • 0
Janna Harsch, Deb Monfelt

Janna Harsch (left) and Deb Monfelt preview some of their work as they prepare for the December Focus Show.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring seven artists working in various styles and unique media at a First Friday event Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

The show will include four guest artists and three Noyes artists. The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of November. Be sure to wear a mask, as the gallery follows current public health directives.

Curated by Noyes artist Janna Harsch, the show includes some unique media and styles. For example, Harsch paints on brushed metal. This amplifies the colors with a luminescent glow and heightens the atmosphere in the images.

Joining Harsch in the show are: Beth Jasnoch (repurposed metal sculpture), Peggy Alloway (acrylics, painted glass and wearables), Sara Sumnick Wamsat (mixed media and assemblage), Susan Blomenberg (papier-mache Santas and oils), Deb Monfelt (painting and mixed media), and Amy Tomasevic (pottery).

You will have opportunities to meet the artists at this unique exhibit. Everyone is also invited to the Dec. 10 Second Saturday opening from 1-4 p.m. at the Noyes gallery.

Guests are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News