Noyes' 1st Friday show to feature art and jazz

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a First Friday show from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4. The exhibit will feature eight artists with distinctive visions, including five guest artists and three Noyes artists.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of February. Attendees must wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Noyes artist Connie Conner Haeffner curated the show, which includes work from representational to abstract. Haeffner uses watercolor and pen and ink to create beautiful images of animals and nature.

Other artists in the show are: Telagio Babtista (watercolor), Joseph G. Cameron (mixed media/wall art), Sandy Carpenter (pottery), Ruth Langan (acrylic), Eldon Schroder (photography), Venus Thomas (drawing and watercolor) and Grant Ward (mixed media).

In addition to the art exhibit, Lorraine Summers-Newby will perform her jazz vocal stylings in the Gold Room. Enjoy the music as you explore the gallery to see work by other artists as well. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

The Noyes Art Gallery offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

