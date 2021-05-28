Noyes’ 1st Friday show features art across dimensions

The Noyes Art Gallery will open its June focus show with work by two Noyes members and five guest artists from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 4.

The exhibit includes a unique mix of two- and three-dimensional media and styles.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June 30.

Curated by Angi Stilwell, the show will include a variety of mixed media works as well as glass art and dolls. Stilwell, whose work is inspired by personal and popular photography, transforms photos to create personal imagery transferred to a variety of surfaces. She also loves experimenting with paint and found objects.

The other Noyes member in the show, Lorena Wachendorf, uses colored pencil and acrylic paint to pay homage to old masters and historic figures.

Guest artists participating in the show are Christa Rene (mixed media), E Elder (mixed media), Cheryl Widhalm (glass), Lee (sculpture) and Kailoni Bray (dolls).

Attendees are encouraged to explore all the rooms at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the gallery’s Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

