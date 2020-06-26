Noyes' 1st Friday event features new artists and media
Noyes' 1st Friday event features new artists and media

Connie Zehr

Connie Zehr with her display of clay paintings at Noyes Art Gallery.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Noyes Art Gallery will open a new First Friday art show with a mix of eight current and new artists July 3 from 6-9 p.m. 

Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will limit attendance to 25 viewers at a time and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. And, the show will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout July.

This show was curated by Connie Zehr, who creates paintings using colored clay. Although she also works in traditional media like pencil, ink and paint, using clay to paint images produces a unique look and feeling. She uses this technique to explore landscapes, seascapes and nature.

In addition to Zehr, other artists exhibiting will include: Jesse Kaiser (black and white ink), Rodger Gerberding (acrylic), Makayla Reavis (mixed media), Keri Kriston (acrylic), Carol Hurd (acrylic), Luis Romero Jr. (glass/mirror art) and Mike Dutkiewicz (3-D mixed media).

Stop by the gallery for a personal look around or call 402-475-1061 to set up a special viewing. Artists' work is also visible on the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook and Instagram pages.

