Interest rates are creeping up. It feels a bit unstable politically, economically and socially. But, as they say, there is nothing new under the sun.

• Does anybody else remember re-financing to the bargain rate of 8%? I do.

• Does anybody else remember buying their dream home for about $100K, about 25% of its present $400K value? I do.

• Does anybody else remember buying and selling during the dot-com bubble, the market crash of 2008, during stagflation, inflation, after 9/11? I do.

• Does anybody know of places where the property values make ours still look like chump change? I do.

• Does anybody know of people who, in spite of the obstacles, wished they had purchased, or sold, earlier? I do.

Our parents and grandparents could chime in with similar sentiments about eras like Vietnam, WWII, 1960s unrest and more.

The point being, no matter the circumstance of our world, or the times we live in, we need a place to live and make our lives. Certainly, there are dips in price and activity, and more dollars to be made or spent in each time. But I’d be hard-pressed to think of much property worth less than when it was purchased years ago. The bird’s-eye view tends to smooth out the rough patches and clarify the goodness of our journeys.

People need a place to live, and the great fortunes were, and often still are, made from real estate. More importantly, great lives are made, due at least in part to the good places we live.

Houses built in 2005 and houses sold in 2009, houses financed in 1980, homes held on to during the pandemics, babies born and brought home to those homes, speak to the resilience of spirit and the hope we people hold on to. I don’t know what today’s headlines will hold, but I hope they will not hold the hope of home hostage.

With real estate, along with many other things, the best time to take action was yesterday, and the second-best time is today.

