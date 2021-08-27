Northeast Kiwanis to hold blood drive, food truck expo in memory of Herrera

Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis will host a blood drive at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road, on Thursday, Sept. 2, from noon to 6 p.m.

The blood drive is part of the 12 Days of Hope campaign in memory of Lincoln Police Department Officer Mario Herrera, who died in the line of duty in 2020. Donors are invited to contact the Nebraska Community Blood Bank to register.

The blood drive will also include a "Give and Take Out" food truck expo. Food vendors FlyDogz, Golden Goat Pizza, Grannyweav's Soulfood, Soulfull Cocina, Baconazing, Tiny Bites, and Vern and Ellie's will be on hand to satisfy any and all appetites -- even for those who don't donate blood.

