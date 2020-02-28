Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame marks 30th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Luke Hansen (Class of 2002) earned four letters in baseball and three in basketball at LNE. In his senior year, the Journal Star named him honorary captain of its All-City baseball team. He played baseball three years on a scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Today: He is in his 12th year of teaching health and PE at Lefler Middle School in Lincoln. He and his wife, Jennie, have a daughter, Summer.

Katie Linke Mlady (Class of 2002) was an All-State softball player and member of LNE’s 2000 city champion team. In track, she threw the discus, earning four letters and two state-meet bids. She went on to be a member of the Husker women’s softball team that won conference tourney honors in 2004. Today: She is the health and wellness director at the Cooper YMCA in Lincoln. She and her husband, Chip, have two daughters, Grace and Cece.

Lewis Fleisher (Class of 2004) earned three letters in football and four in wrestling at LNE and earned All-State honors in both sports. In wrestling, he was an undefeated state champion in his senior season. He played football from 2004-2007 for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Today: He is a registered nurse and resides in Lincoln with his wife, Sadie, and their son, Declan.