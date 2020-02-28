Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame marks 30th anniversary

The Lincoln Northeast High School Athletic Hall of Fame celebrated its 30th anniversary last weekend by adding six individuals and four teams, giving the hallowed hall a total of 219 individuals and 38 teams since the spirited tradition started in 1991.
In addition, longtime former LNE athletic trainer Sheila Lemmert was named to the Hall of Honor. All honorees were recognized during a Feb. 22 banquet at the Havelock Social Hall.
The festivities included recognition at a high school basketball game Feb. 21 at Lincoln Northeast. The proceedings were organized by a nine-member board of directors whose roster includes charter member Chuck Adams.
Following is a capsulized summary highlighting this year’s honorees:
HALL OF HONOR
Sheila Lemmert was Lincoln Northeast’s athletic trainer from 1988 to 2006. She continues to be involved at LNE by keeping the official book at all home JV and varsity basketball games.
HALL OF FAME INDIVIDUALS
Ryan Regnier (Class of 1994) held the Lincoln Northeast boys cross country record from 1993 to 2004. In track, he was a member of distance relay teams that won numerous races, and he excelled in the open 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He went on to run cross country and track for Concordia College. Today: He works in information technology for Spreetail. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Lincoln and have five children: Addison, Grace, Hannah, Lucy and Jack.
Luke Hansen (Class of 2002) earned four letters in baseball and three in basketball at LNE. In his senior year, the Journal Star named him honorary captain of its All-City baseball team. He played baseball three years on a scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Today: He is in his 12th year of teaching health and PE at Lefler Middle School in Lincoln. He and his wife, Jennie, have a daughter, Summer.
Katie Linke Mlady (Class of 2002) was an All-State softball player and member of LNE’s 2000 city champion team. In track, she threw the discus, earning four letters and two state-meet bids. She went on to be a member of the Husker women’s softball team that won conference tourney honors in 2004. Today: She is the health and wellness director at the Cooper YMCA in Lincoln. She and her husband, Chip, have two daughters, Grace and Cece.
Lewis Fleisher (Class of 2004) earned three letters in football and four in wrestling at LNE and earned All-State honors in both sports. In wrestling, he was an undefeated state champion in his senior season. He played football from 2004-2007 for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Today: He is a registered nurse and resides in Lincoln with his wife, Sadie, and their son, Declan.
Alissa Larsen Cookson (Class of 2006) competed in softball, basketball and track at LNE and was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2006. She earned four letters in softball and set several school records that remain on the books. She was a state medalist and team captain in track and played on LNE’s 2005 state championship basketball team. She went on to be a four-year softball starter at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and later coached softball for eight years at Northeast. Today: She teaches PE at Riley Elementary School in Lincoln. She and her husband, Andrew, have two sons, Aiden and August.
Katie Davis Brandt (Class of 2008) set five Northeast school records in swimming; four of those record-setting times remain atop the charts. As a junior, she became the school’s first female state swimming champion. She attended the University of Arkansas and later transferred to the University of Nebraska. Today: She teaches special education in Omaha Public Schools. She and her husband, Eric, welcomed a son, Davis Michael-Lee, in January.
HALL OF FAME TEAMS
1956 state runner-up boys basketball team finished 11-4 under Coach Ed Johnson, losing the title game to Boys Town at the UNL Coliseum.
1956 state runner-up baseball team, coached by Bob Johnson, lost the state championship game to cross-town rival Lincoln High. Team members included two players who went on to play pro ball: Rudy Stoehr and Jan Wall.
1958 state runner-up baseball team, coached by Barry Moore, finished 7-3 in the regular season and lost a 4-2, 13-inning game to Lincoln Southeast in the state tournament finals.
1982 state runner-up football team offset a slow start (1-2) to finish with a 9-3 record, losing in the finals to Omaha Westside. Bruce Reed, one of the team’s four coaches, spoke at the banquet on behalf of the team.