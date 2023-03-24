The Norden Club of Lincoln will hold its next meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at The First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Doors open at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Janis Peck who is the daughter of one of our founders some 25 years ago. Her topic will be, “How I Immigrated/ Emigrated to the United States from Sweden.”
The Norden Club promotes fellowship among Scandinavian-Americans and their descendants and helps preserve for the benefit of the Untied States the best in the cultural heritage of Scandinavia. The countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden make up Scandinavia.