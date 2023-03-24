The Norden Club of Lincoln will hold its next meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at The First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Doors open at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Janis Peck who is the daughter of one of our founders some 25 years ago. Her topic will be, “How I Immigrated/ Emigrated to the United States from Sweden.”