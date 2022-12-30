 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norden Club celebrates 75th anniversary in Lincoln

Norden Club cake

This cake was part of the Norden Club's 75th anniversary celebrations. The flags at the top of the cake represent the five Nordic countries whose cultural heritage is preserved by the club: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Throughout 2022, the Norden Club of Lincoln has celebrated its 75th anniversary with historical presentations and activities at club meetings.

The club was founded Feb. 17, 1947, by downtown Lincoln businessmen and University of Nebraska professors to promote fellowship among Scandinavian-Americans and their descendants, and to help preserve Scandinavian and Nordic culture in the U.S.

This Scandinavian club represents all of the Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

In 1999, the Norden Club of Lincoln Foundation was founded to provide a scholarship and grants program to support studying, preserving and promoting Scandinavian and Nordic culture.

Today, Ted Ericson is the Norden Club president. Club officers and committee members are Sandy Hanson, Ron Nielsen, Kendra and Ken Hartwig, Phyllis Ericson, Len Nelson and Kristina Hansen.

The Foundation president is Joan Tomlinson White. Foundation board of directors are Jan Lingren, Karyn and David Glenn, and Len and Arlene Nelson.

For information about club membership, contact Kendra Hartwig at kyhartwig@gmail.com or 402-483-4902. For Foundation information, contact Joan Tomlinson White at joantwne@gmail.com or 402-423-0023.

