Nonprofits, NU projects eligible for WIN funds

Nebraska nonprofit organizations and University of Nebraska programs may now present funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska for grant awards in 2021.
Grant seekers must submit an online letter of inquiry form by Feb. 16, 2021. The form is available at womeninvestinginnebraska.org.
Based on submissions, WIN will invite 12 to 16 grant seekers to provide formal grant proposals. Grant seekers must be a Nebraska nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity or be a part of the University of Nebraska system.
“WIN seeks out groups with innovative and bold solutions to the important issues Nebraskans face,” said Vanessa Denney of Omaha, chair of the WIN grants committee. “There are many creative and committed organizations and people in Nebraska working to improve their communities.”
The grant amounts will be based on the total amount of gifts received this year from the WIN members. WIN will announce its grants this fall.
WIN Chair Susan Fritz of Crete said the grants enable the university and nonprofits to address new ideas and programs.
“WIN intends to offer a significant grant amount as a catalyst for innovative and bold ideas,” Fritz said. “Our collective giving approach allows our members to make a more meaningful impact on these issues.”
Grant seekers may contact Lori Shriner at 402-458-1209 or 800-432-3216 for more information.
Last year, WIN awarded two grants of $84,000 each. A grant was awarded to the University of Nebraska ITS Accessible and Open Educational Resources Program for an online program that reduces the cost of textbooks and other resources for undergraduate students. The University of Nebraska matched the grant with added funding.
Another grant was awarded to the Legal Aid of Nebraska for its Help, Education and Law Project, which now offers legal help to veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System in Omaha.
WIN operates in partnership with the University of Nebraska Foundation and the UNF Charitable Gift Fund to support women philanthropists. The UNF Charitable Gift Fund is an affiliate of the University of Nebraska Foundation, which offers varied philanthropic options to support the University of Nebraska statewide system and the Nebraska Medicine health care network. For information on becoming a WIN member, contact Ellie Clinch at 402-570-2510 or 800-432-3216, or visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org.