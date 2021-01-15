Nonprofits, NU projects eligible for WIN funds

Nebraska nonprofit organizations and University of Nebraska programs may now present funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska for grant awards in 2021.

Grant seekers must submit an online letter of inquiry form by Feb. 16, 2021. The form is available at womeninvestinginnebraska.org.

Based on submissions, WIN will invite 12 to 16 grant seekers to provide formal grant proposals. Grant seekers must be a Nebraska nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity or be a part of the University of Nebraska system.

“WIN seeks out groups with innovative and bold solutions to the important issues Nebraskans face,” said Vanessa Denney of Omaha, chair of the WIN grants committee. “There are many creative and committed organizations and people in Nebraska working to improve their communities.”

The grant amounts will be based on the total amount of gifts received this year from the WIN members. WIN will announce its grants this fall.

WIN Chair Susan Fritz of Crete said the grants enable the university and nonprofits to address new ideas and programs.