Nonprofits and NU programs eligible for WIN grants

Nebraska nonprofit organizations and University of Nebraska programs may now submit funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN) for grant awards in 2022.

Grant seekers must submit an online letter of inquiry form by Feb. 16 at womeninvestinginnebraska.org.

Based on submissions, WIN will invite 12 to 16 grant seekers to provide formal grant proposals. Grant seekers must be a part of the University of Nebraska system or be a Nebraska nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity.

“WIN seeks out groups with innovative and bold solutions to the important issues Nebraskans face,” said Vanessa Denney, chair of the WIN grants committee. “We just completed our 10th year of partnering with creative and committed organizations and people in Nebraska working to improve their communities.”

The grant amounts will be based on the total amount of gifts received this year from WIN members. WIN will announce its grant awards this fall.

WIN Chair Susan Fritz said the grants enable the nonprofits and university to address new ideas and programs.