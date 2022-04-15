Nominations sought for Strengthening Democracy Awards

Democracy does not build itself – it takes people of all ages working together to create our shared democratic reality. This year, Civic Nebraska will honor five Nebraskans whose acts build a more modern and robust democracy for all. The organization is accepting nominations from the public through May 6.

To nominate a Nebraskan, visit https://bit.ly/SDAnom2022. The winners will be recognized at Civic Nebraska’s 2022 Strengthening Democracy Awards event at 5:30 p.m. June 9 at DelRay 817 in Lincoln.

“Most citizen action doesn’t make headlines. It’s quiet and it’s consistent, and it balances hope and conviction,” said Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director. “Strengthening Democracy Awards exists to honor these actions – large and small, public and private, formal and informal, inside and outside established power structures – that build up and defend our democracy.”

Civic Nebraska seeks nominations in five categories:

Community Builder: A Nebraskan who connects others, creates collaborations or builds coalitions toward a shared community goal or issue. This Nebraskan embodies the notion that we are all better off when we are all better off, and that our communities are strongest when we all take ownership.

Civic Catalyst: A Nebraskan who embraces transformative ideas and puts them into action on behalf of democracy. This Nebraskan imagines new possibilities today so we can implement change tomorrow. Civic Catalysts innovate ways to create connections, power collaborations and fortify the common good.

Champion of Learning: A Nebraskan who builds a more informed and engaged democracy, and who advances learning as an act of civic engagement. This Nebraskan exemplifies the notion that learning – in all forms – strengthens our community.

Young Civic Leader: A Nebraskan under age 20 who is not waiting to make an impact. This Nebraskan believes that democracy matters, knows that people of all ages can make an impact and is optimistic about our shared future.

Voting Rights Guardian: A Nebraskan who leads change in her/his community by connecting others to the power of voting. This Nebraskan spreads faith in our elections, stands up and speaks out, and/or volunteers in defense of all Nebraskans’ right to cast ballots without unnecessary barriers.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. CDT May 6. Honorees will be announced the week of May 16.

This year’s celebration will include a program and entertainment, including performances from Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and Zedeka Poindexter, an Omaha slam poetry champion and poet-in-residence at the UNION for Contemporary Art.

To register to attend the 2022 Strengthening Democracy Awards, visit CivicNebraska.org/sda-2022.

