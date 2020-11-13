Nominations sought for Living Legacy Awards

This year marks Legacy Retirement Communities' 25th anniversary. In 1995, The Legacy was born when Jerry Joyce sought to build the perfect living community for his mother. 2020 also marks the 10th anniversary of awarding the Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Award. With this award, the Legacy invites the public to shine a light on those unsung heroes in the Lincoln community who are doing amazing things under the radar that benefit others.

"In what has been a challenging year, we are eager for good news, messages of hope and ways to bring joy to each other’s day," said Legacy spokesperson Kelly Stenka. "In this spirit and to celebrate our 25th in the best way we know how, we are extending our concept of the Living Legacy Award as wide as we can this year. Now through the end of November, nominate the humble heroes in your circles. Through sharing their stories, we can lift spirits and inspire others to keep kindness going."

At the end of the nomination period, Legacy will randomly select five nominees to be recognized and donate $500 on their behalf to the cause of their choice.

To nominate someone for the Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Award, go to www.legacyretirement.com/livinglegacyawards.

