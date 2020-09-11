Nominations sought for Joekel educator award

Launch Leadership seeks nominations for the Ron Joekel Award to recognize educators in Nebraska. Nominations are due Sept. 25.
The award is presented to an educator who has served as a champion of youth leadership development.
“We know the students who attend Launch services have been influenced by their teachers to develop personal leadership skills," said Randy Hawthorne, Launch executive director. "We want to recognize those educators who encourage leadership in students and incorporate thoughtful leadership activities throughout the year.”
The Joekel Award will be presented at Launch Live: A Weeklong Celebration of Leadership. This event will be hosted virtually Oc. 18-25. Launch Live will premier a variety of activities culminating Oct. 25 with a telethon-style variety show.
To make a nomination, email launch@launchleadership.org with the following information:
• Nominee’s name;
• Person nominating/contact information;
• How/why this candidate furthered youth leadership development (300 or fewer words).
Previous Ron Joekel Award recipients include Brent Toalson, recently retired Lincoln Southeast principal; Tracy Wernsman, assistant principal at Omaha’s Alice Buffett Middle school; Allysa Diehl, instructional coordinator at Lincoln Public Schools; and Jeff Wiles, retired principal of Plattsmouth High School.
The award is named for Ron Joekel, a life-long educator who served on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty for 42 years as professor chair and associate dean of the Teachers College.
Joekel was a pioneer in youth leadership development. He served as the Nebraska Association of Student Council’s executive director for 20 years, and was instrumental in growing the current-day Launch organization as well as its Summer Leadership Workshop.
Joekel traveled the country leading leadership workshops and helped found the National Association of Workshop Directors. In addition, he served as the national president of Phi Delta Kappa and served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
About Launch Leadership
The mission of Launch Leadership is to empower young leaders to transform their communities and change our world. Launch Leadership is an all-volunteer organization that provides leadership training and development for middle school and high school students. Launch facilitates various services throughout the year, including one-day workshops and leadership retreats that take place at local schools. Its Summer Leadership Workshop attracts more than 800 students for a week of fun activities and lifelong learning. For more information, see launchleadership.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!