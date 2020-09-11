Nominations sought for Joekel educator award

The award is named for Ron Joekel, a life-long educator who served on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty for 42 years as professor chair and associate dean of the Teachers College.

Joekel was a pioneer in youth leadership development. He served as the Nebraska Association of Student Council’s executive director for 20 years, and was instrumental in growing the current-day Launch organization as well as its Summer Leadership Workshop.

Joekel traveled the country leading leadership workshops and helped found the National Association of Workshop Directors. In addition, he served as the national president of Phi Delta Kappa and served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.

About Launch Leadership

The mission of Launch Leadership is to empower young leaders to transform their communities and change our world. Launch Leadership is an all-volunteer organization that provides leadership training and development for middle school and high school students. Launch facilitates various services throughout the year, including one-day workshops and leadership retreats that take place at local schools. Its Summer Leadership Workshop attracts more than 800 students for a week of fun activities and lifelong learning. For more information, see launchleadership.org.

