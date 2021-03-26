Nominations sought for 50 OVER 50 NE Awards

The Bloc, a nonprofit organization that focuses on education, charity/philanthropy and community building, is calling for nominations for the inaugural 50 OVER 50 NE Awards, a tribute to top achievers over age 50 in Nebraska.
A total of 50 nominees will be awarded a 50 OVER 50 NE Award. Significantly, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 additional awards will be presented to remarkable nominees under age 50; and 10 Lifetime Awards will be given to community leaders who dedicate their lives and work to make Nebraska a great state.
Nominations will be accepted in five categories:
• Nonprofit: To honor individuals who are working to strengthen the public field.
• Innovation: To honor individuals who create new ideas and always embrace change.
• Business: To honor professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders who are playing their part in stimulating Nebraska's economy.
• Community: To honor individuals who do their best to develop creative and empathetic connections between different groups of people.
• Health care: To honor health care professionals who were at the forefront of fighting to save lives in the community.
“The Bloc’s team encourages enthusiastic and zealous individuals to come forward and nominate deserving candidates for the 50 OVER 50 NE Awards," said The Bloc CEO Philipe Bruce. "The best candidacies will be bestowed with an award based on their contribution to civic organizations. As community building creates a remarkable impact toward enhancing our community with a common goal, the 50 OVER 50 NE Awards also hopes to accelerate the mission of promoting diversity and inclusion."
Award nominations are due by midnight on Saturday, May 15. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DoubleTree in downtown Omaha.
The 50 OVER 50 NE Awards program also seeks support from sponsors who wish to collaborate to broaden their vision of empowering communities. “We are wholeheartedly welcoming sponsors who desire to join forces to make this event successful,” said Bruce.
The Bloc is a nonprofit organization with the mission to change the quality of life of all community members through education, charity and philanthropy, and community building. Over the past year, its efforts have focused on COVID-19 relief, including partnerships to deliver meals, provide masks and mental health services to community members in Nebraska.
For more information on the awards program, see www.50over50ne.com.