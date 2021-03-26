Nominations sought for 50 OVER 50 NE Awards

“The Bloc’s team encourages enthusiastic and zealous individuals to come forward and nominate deserving candidates for the 50 OVER 50 NE Awards," said The Bloc CEO Philipe Bruce. "The best candidacies will be bestowed with an award based on their contribution to civic organizations. As community building creates a remarkable impact toward enhancing our community with a common goal, the 50 OVER 50 NE Awards also hopes to accelerate the mission of promoting diversity and inclusion."

Award nominations are due by midnight on Saturday, May 15. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DoubleTree in downtown Omaha.

The 50 OVER 50 NE Awards program also seeks support from sponsors who wish to collaborate to broaden their vision of empowering communities. “We are wholeheartedly welcoming sponsors who desire to join forces to make this event successful,” said Bruce.

The Bloc is a nonprofit organization with the mission to change the quality of life of all community members through education, charity and philanthropy, and community building. Over the past year, its efforts have focused on COVID-19 relief, including partnerships to deliver meals, provide masks and mental health services to community members in Nebraska.

For more information on the awards program, see www.50over50ne.com.

