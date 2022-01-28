Nominations sought for 2022 One Book-One Lincoln

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to submit nominations for the 21st annual One Book-One Lincoln community reading program. Titles must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 31, at lincolnlibraries.org. Last year’s selection was “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.

Nominated books should be of general interest to adults, spark thoughtful discussion and address universal themes of life. A committee of community readers will evaluate the nominations and select finalists for a community-wide vote this summer.

For more information about One Book-One Lincoln and other library services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

