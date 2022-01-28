 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominations sought for 2022 One Book-One Lincoln

  • 0

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to submit nominations for the 21st annual One Book-One Lincoln community reading program. Titles must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 31, at lincolnlibraries.org. Last year’s selection was “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.

Nominated books should be of general interest to adults, spark thoughtful discussion and address universal themes of life. A committee of community readers will evaluate the nominations and select finalists for a community-wide vote this summer.

For more information about One Book-One Lincoln and other library services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lucky to be me

Lucky to be me

Winter traditionally brings a case of the “blues.” Life moves at a slower pace, and the sun is very sketchy about appearances. Thrown in is a …

Looking for honbasho

Looking for honbasho

In a land far away and a long time ago, I found a fascination that has been rekindled and sparked memories and smiles …

NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet Feb. 5

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 26th Hunting Heritage Banquet, sponsored by the Salt Valley Longbeards, will take place Saturday, Feb. 5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News