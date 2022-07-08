Nominations open for Mayor’s Arts Awards

Nominations are now open through Aug. 1 for the 44th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC). The ceremony will take place Oct. 28 at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St.

Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and more information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787. A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:

• Outstanding Arts Organization Award: Recognizes an arts group that has made significant contributions to Lincoln’s arts community over the years.

• Artistic Achievement Award - Visual Arts: Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the visual arts, including theater and film.

• Artistic Achievement Award - Youth: Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any arts discipline by a young person age 18 or younger.

• Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts: Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the performing arts, including film.

• Artistic Achievement Award - Literary Arts: Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any literary form.

• Gladys Lux Education Award: Recognizes special initiatives in or dedication to arts education.

• Legacy of the Arts Award: Recognizes an individual age 55 and older actively involved in creating, teaching, sharing or inspiring artistic expression in any discipline.

• Heart of the Arts Award: Recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln.

• ArtScene Backstage Award: Recognizes extraordinary service to the arts through behind-the-scenes efforts.

• Outstanding Event Award: Recognizes a performance, exhibition or project in the previous year (2021-22) that will be notable in the community memory for years to come because of its content or cultural significance. Virtual events are eligible.

• Benefactor of the Arts Award: Honors an individual, family, organization or business making significant financial contributions to the arts.

• Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award: Honors an individual or organization from outside the arts professions whose leadership has enhanced arts activities and experiences for children.

Nominators are asked to select a category or categories they feel would be most appropriate for their nominees, but the judges may consider the nominee for other categories as well. Nomination forms from the previous year are automatically resubmitted, and updates are accepted. A list of previous winners is available at artscene.org.

The public is encouraged to submit names of members of the arts community who have died since the last awards ceremony in November 2021 for memorial recognition.

Those interested in sponsorships for the event may contact the LAC at 402-434-2787.