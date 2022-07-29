Nominations for Neighborhood Awards sought by Aug. 12

The Spirit of Lincoln Neighborhood Awards recognize those in our community committed to creating strong, affordable neighborhoods.

Since 1986, NeighborWorks Lincoln has worked with countless neighborhood champions, civic leaders and public organizations in selfless service to thousands of low- and moderate-income families in neighborhoods throughout Lincoln. This awards program honors the indomitable spirit of that work.

Nominations are now being accepted for all categories:

● Commitment to Affordable Housing: Recognizes an individual/group/institutional commitment to promoting, advancing and advocating for affordable housing.

● Strengthening Neighborhoods, Individual: Recognizes a person whose leadership has had unique and positive outcomes at the neighborhood level.

● Strengthening Neighborhoods, Group: Recognizes a formal association or grassroots movement working to strengthen a Lincoln neighborhood(s).

● Engaged Youth: Recognizes a young adult(s) (maximum age 25) whose involvement is leaving a unique mark on their neighborhood(s) and quality of life in Lincoln.

● Realtor of the Year: In partnership with the Realtors Association of Lincoln, recognizes a Realtor or Broker who has gone above and beyond to assist and advocate for low- and moderate-income buyers.

● Lifetime Achievement: Recognizes the sustained professional or volunteer contributions of a transcendent community leader to the advancement of affordable housing and community development.

Awards will be presented at NeighborWorks Lincoln’s annual Opening Doors community event in September. Last year, NWL recognized US Bank, Lorna Parks, Malone, the Urban Development Department and Pat Anderson Sifuentes. To learn more and submit your nomination, visit https://tinyurl.com/NWL-SOLNA.