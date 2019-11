Nominations due Dec. 13 for Mayor's Arts Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• The Legacy of the Arts Award recognizes an individual age 55 and up actively involved in creating, teaching, sharing or inspiring artistic expression in any discipline.

• The Heart of the Arts Award recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln.

• The ArtScene Backstage Award recognizes extraordinary service to the arts through behind-the-scenes efforts.

• The Outstanding Event Award recognizes a performance, exhibition or project in the previous year (2019) that will be notable in the community memory for years to come because of its content or cultural significance.

• The Benefactor of the Arts Award honors an individual, family, organization or business making significant financial contributions to the arts.

• The Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award honors an individual or organization from outside the arts professions whose leadership has enhanced arts activities and experiences for children.