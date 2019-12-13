Nomination deadline extended for Mayor's Arts Awards

The nomination deadline has been extended to Friday, Dec. 20 for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC).

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and more information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787.

A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:

• The Outstanding Arts Organization Award recognizes an arts group that has made significant contributions to Lincoln’s arts community over the years.

• The Artistic Achievement Award - Visual Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the visual arts, including theater and film.

• The Artistic Achievement Award - Youth recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any arts discipline by a youth age 18 or younger.

• The Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the performing arts, including film.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• The Artistic Achievement Award - Literary Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any literary form.