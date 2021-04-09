 Skip to main content
Nominate a charity to receive $5K from Eastmont
The Eastmont senior living community has pledged to donate $5,000 to a local charity in honor of its groundbreaking to expand its O Street location.

Eastmont's expansion plans include a pool, fitness center, performing arts center, bistro and underground parking in addition to a new independent living tower called The Stratford. 

Sampson Construction, which is serving as general contractor for Eastmont’s expansion project, announced that it will match Eastmont’s $5,000 donation, allowing for two charities to be selected.

Charities can be nominated at www.EastmontBuildingCommunity.com, and the winner will be drawn during a livestreamed event at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

