No Footprint Too Small to host Wave of Light event

No Footprint Too Small of Lincoln will host its annual Wave of Light ceremony Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-8 p.m. in the Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public, beginning with food and social time from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by the program and lighting of candles.

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. On this day, those who have experienced the loss of a baby are encouraged to light a candle of remembrance at 7 p.m. When participants in each time zone light a candle at 7 p.m. and keep it burning for an hour, it creates a continuous "wave of light" around the world.

The event will include food, community connection, music and resources. Visit nofootprinttoosmall.com for more information, or find the event on the No Footprint Too Small Facebook page.