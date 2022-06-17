No Footprint Too Small to host Family Day June 26

Annually in the U.S. alone, there are nearly 1 million miscarriages, almost 30,000 babies are born still and 90,000 babies die before their first birthday. No Footprint Too Small offers support to the mothers and their families within our local community who have experienced such loss.

On Sunday, June 26, No Footprint Too Small will sponsor a scavenger hunt starting at 3 p.m. at the "Torn Notebook" sculpture at Madden Garden, 12th and Q streets, followed by food catered by Doorstep Diner at The Foundry, 211 N. 14th St. The event is designed to be a fun-filled activity for your whole family and create an opportunity to build relationships with other bereaved parents.

RSVP at nofootprinttoosmall.com today, June 18, to claim your spot.

This event is specifically to honor, celebrate and acknowledge families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss, but feel free to invite others to attend with you. Parenthood looks different for all of us -- whether we are bereaved parents or grandparents, step-parents, adoptive parents, foster parents or biological parents -- and guests are welcome if you need a little extra support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0