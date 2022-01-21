NJO Young Lions All-Star Band concert Feb. 1

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will kick off the 2022 season with its annual Young Lions All-Star Band concert Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Students under age 21 from across Nebraska have been chosen by audition to work and perform with jazz masters Joey and Tony Gulizia. The students are directed by Ed Love, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra music director.

Students from Lincoln selected for the Young Lions All-Star Band are:

Also Sax 1: Camden Smith, Lincoln Southwest High School;

Tenor Sax 1: Elaine Bai, Lincoln Southwest High School;

Tenor Sax 2: Gage Campbell, Pius X High School;

Baritone Sax: Zane Maltas, Lincoln Southwest High School graduate;

Trombone 2: Chantelle Runyan, Lincoln Southeast High School;

Trombone 3: George Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest High School;

Trombone 4: Dakota Brackhan, Lincoln Southeast High School;

Piano: Anton Angeletti, Lincoln Southwest High School;