Nighttime cityscape art workshop at Noyes July 22

The Noyes Art Gallery will host an evening workshop on painting a nighttime cityscape using the plein air approach Friday, July 22, from 7-9 p.m.

The class, taught by Julia Noyes, will meet at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., just a half block from the painting location. Abundant parking is available in lots and on the street in the evening.

Many impressionist artists, like Monet, used the plein air technique to capture the light and impression of a scene. Likewise, this class will focus on capturing the impression of the city at night. Noyes will demonstrate how to photograph, sketch and develop a small painting. She suggests participants come with a canvas painted yellow ochre or orange.

Each participant will bring their own supplies, phone camera, a pencil for sketching, a small canvas of your choice, watercolor, acrylics or pastels, a variety of brushes, an easel or card table to work on, chair, water and rags. Noyes will demonstrate using acrylic paints.

Participants may use any colors, but Noyes suggests color schemes such as: Blue Dominance (Prussian, ultramarine or thalo blue, turquoise, Payne’s gray, white, black, orange, any metallic colors), or Brown Dominance (burnt sienna, umber, copper, black, white, any blues, silver, any metallics).

After class, you may want to continue the Impressionist tradition and join classmates at a café for a discussion on art. You must register and pay the $60 fee in advance. Payment can be made over the phone to Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061. Space is limited.

