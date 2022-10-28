NHA honors Lincolnites with Caring Kind awards

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) has recognized 83 Nebraska hospital employees, including three Lincolnites, for their exemplary service to health care by bestowing them with the organization’s prestigious Caring Kind award.

The Lincoln honorees are:

- Hanne Beldin, Stroke Program coordinator at CHI Health St. Elizabeth;

- Deborah Dahlke, chaplain at CHI Health Nebraska Heart; and

- Angela Hartley, environmental technician at Bryan Health.

For 43 years, The Caring Kind award has recognized Nebraska's most caring and compassionate health care heroes. This award honors outstanding health care employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

“This award demonstrates the kindness, caring, dedication and commitment these individuals make to their hospitals,” said Jeremy Nordquist, NHA president. “The Caring Kind award is a celebration of our Nebraska health care heroes and the extraordinary work they do each and every day to deliver top notch patient care in our hospitals.”

Hospitals across the state selected one Caring Kind award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized. Award winners were recognized at a luncheon as part of the NHA annual convention Oct. 21 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista.