NextGen Lincoln has provided a $7,500 grant to the Lincoln Parks Foundation for a new entrepreneurship program for middle and high school youth at the F Street Community Center.
NextGen is the Lincoln Community Foundation’s affiliated group of young professionals who donate time and money to local nonprofits.
As a private 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, Lincoln Parks Foundation works in partnership with the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department. The Lincoln Parks Foundation enlists the help of individuals, corporate donors and other charitable foundations to sustain and improve Lincoln’s parks and trails system.