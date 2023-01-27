'Sifting Fact from Fiction - Debunking Lies' topic at LWV Lunch & Learn

Why do people reject science and believe online conspiracy theories? How are people radicalized online and go on to commit acts of violence? Why is our society so politically polarized?

The Lunch & Learn series by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County will take up these questions with two well-known speakers, author Andy Norman and former State Sen. Adam Morfeld.

The event will take place from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and is free and open to the public throughout Nebraska via Zoom. Membership is not required.

Norman is the award-winning author of "Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind-Parasites, and The Search for a Better Way to Think." His work has appeared in scholarly journals, and he has been a guest on NPR and BBC talk shows. Norman directs the Humanism Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University and is the founder of CIRCE, the Cognitive Immunology Research Collaborative.

Morfeld served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2014-2022. In the November 2022 election, he narrowly lost a contentious race for Lancaster County attorney. Since then, he has launched an effort to fight political extremism and misinformation, the Nebraska Legal Action Fund.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy.

Membership is open to all. For more information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.

To attend the Lunch & Learn via Zoom, use the link https://bit.ly/3H6o6F3

For assistance in joining the Zoom meeting, email secretary@lincolnleague.org.