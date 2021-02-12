Hilgers discusses new legislative speaker role

“I am predisposed on what I think we should care about as a Legislature, but there are more than 25 ways of solving our problems,” said Hilgers, who received his law degree from the University of Chicago after earning his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. “There are only 49 state senators, and I want to allow those senators to speak and hear the ‘body’ speak. We have 650 bills that have been introduced, and I expect there will be another 400 to 500 more bills next year.”

When it comes to representation in the Unicameral, Hilgers does not believe all things are considered equal – especially when it comes to the family man or woman.

“I am one of only a few state senators with school-age children,” said Hilgers, who has four kids under age 9.

Hilgers was practicing law in Dallas, Texas before moving to Lincoln 10 years ago with his wife, Heather, also an attorney and whom he met at Baylor. They formed a law firm in Lincoln, Hilgers Graben, which is considered one of the fastest-growing firms in the Midwest, noted for top-tier litigators with 35 attorneys from across the country.

You could say he is a busy man.