Downtown streetscapes project open house July 12

The public is invited to attend the Downtown Corridors project open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St.

Participants will be introduced to the project and will have the opportunity to provide input on initial streetscape concepts for segments of O, Ninth and 10th streets downtown. No formal presentation is planned.

The City of Lincoln Planning Department, Urban Development Department and the Downtown Lincoln Association are in the early stages of planning the renovation of the major streetscape corridors in downtown Lincoln. Renovation of these corridors was identified in the 2018 Downtown Master Plan as an opportunity to enhance existing public spaces and provide additional destinations that serve the whole community. The city also hopes that these improvements will serve to leverage additional private reinvestment along and around the affected streets.

Initial input was provided through public surveys earlier this year. A second public open house is planned for later this summer. The conceptual master plan for the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information, contact Collin Christopher, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at cchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6370. For more information about the project, visit downtowncorridorslincoln.com.