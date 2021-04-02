Cooper Foundation awards Q1 grants to nonprofits

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees has awarded a grant of $15,000 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cedar Point Biological Station (CPBS), a field research facility and experiential classroom located in Ogallala.

The grant will fund the addition of a Motus network, which supports global research on the movement of animals using radio receivers set up by independent groups. Tracking systems are located in the Great Plains, but none in Nebraska, even though Nebraska is an important movement corridor for birds, mammals and insects.

The Motus system will allow for further study of the movements of birds using the North Platte ecosystem as a migratory stopover habitat and breeding ground, when they pass through the area on their way south in the fall, and where they go to winter.

The new network will enable Cedar Point to enhance research and collaboration, provide opportunities for training and hands-on class instruction, and support collecting new data in ecology and conservation.

In addition, the Foundation approved grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, human services and humanities programs. In total, $181,700 was awarded. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ARTS